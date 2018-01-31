Take 2: Innovative Medical Solutions 2018 – Treatment for Hypothyroidism

If you’re undergoing treatment for hypothyroidism but don’t feel better, let us introduce you to Dr. Jeffrey Miceli of Innovative Medical Solutions.

Dr. Miceli says thyroid medications are usually aimed at balancing out the thyroid hormone level, but that may not be enough to alleviate all the symptoms, including exhaustion, anxiety, irritability and mood swings.

Innovative Medical Solutions can help. The first twenty callers will get a free consultation. Call 615-567-4131 or visit imsnashville.com