sNOway: More rain than snow for Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Our next system, set to arrive Thursday looks more like a rain maker. Yet, some places could still flip over to some snow Thursday night.

Ahead of a front, rain drops in late morning though the afternoon. During the evening, colder air beings to seep in, turning 50s to 40s and upper 30s. Therefore, a chilly rain expected for the ride home Thursday. Check the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

A quick change over to snow late at night starts in southern Kentucky then moves to Middle Tennessee. Areas along I-65 could shake out a few snowflakes, with no accumulation expected, including in Nashville. However, closer to the plateau snow lingers a bit longer and kicks out Friday morning.

If any accumulations take place for the plateau, it should be a coating at best. All in all, most schools should be open for operation Friday.

