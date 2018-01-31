Proposed bill could ban fraternities, sororities in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A proposed bill could ban sororities and fraternities at all state universities and colleges across Tennessee.

As incidents of hazing keep happening across the country, the idea of banning Greek organizations is making its way to the Tennessee Legislature.

According to the proposal, it would still allow professional fraternities and honor societies but the legislation says all other organizations would not be recognized or permitted to associate or operate on campus. ‘

The bill is sponsored by Memphis Democrat Rep. John DeBerry.

