Police: Suspect arrested less than an hour after robbing West Nashville bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police arrested a man wanted for robbing a West Nashville bank shortly after making his getaway.

Ronald Edmondson, 49, found himself in the back of a patrol car Tuesday less than an hour after robbing the Fifth Third Bank on Charlotte Pike, according to police.

According to a release, Edmondson is an ex-convict who was convicted for robbing a Nashville bank in December 2009.

Metro police reported Edmondson entered the bank at 1:15 p.m. and demanded money from a teller. After getting the cash, he fled and was spotted a short time later in a parking lot near Morrow Road.

Edmondson was driving a black Toyota Avalon and was stopped on Morrow Road under the Interstate 40 overpass. Money believed to have been taken during the robbery was recovered from the car.

No additional information was released.