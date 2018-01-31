Mike Fisher comes out of retirement, returns to Predators

Click here to watch the announcement from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mike Fisher announced on Wednesday that he is coming out of retirement and returning to the Nashville Predators.

The team made the announcement via Twitter ahead of a scheduled 11:30 a.m. news conference.

The team said Fisher hit the ice Wednesday morning. The team said the ultimate goal is “to sign a contract before the Feb. 26 trade deadline.”

Fisher retired last year after serving as team captain for the Predators during their run to the Stanley Cup Final. He had 18 goals and 24 assists last season while helping the team win the Western Conference title.

He had 276 goals and 309 assists in 1,088 career NHL regular-season games with the Predators and Ottawa Senators.

The official announcement will be made at 11:30 a.m. in a news conference.

News 2 will livestream the announcement online and on Facebook.