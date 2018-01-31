Nashville city officials, leader respond to Mayor Barry’s affair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mayor Megan Barry admitted to having an extramarital affair Wednesday with her former head of security, who also abruptly retired.

City leaders, council members, and officials reacted to the news. Below is a list of their statements which will be updated as more reactions come in.

Metro Nashville Police Department

Chief Anderson has nothing to add to what Mayor Barry has already said and will say later this evening. While he knew that Sgt. Forrest gave notice of his retirement on January 17, he was unaware of the issue involved until yesterday.

Councilman Steve Glover, District 12

We need to give she and her family time. This is her personal life. As a city going forward… I won’t take eye off the ball protecting taxpayers of Nashville.

Reverend Enoch Fuzz

For Megan, I’m compassionate, and for our city and city leaders, this too shall pass and this city shall prosper.