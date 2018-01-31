Mayor Megan Barry admits affair with former head of security

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mayor Megan Barry admitted Wednesday to having an extramarital affair with her former head of security.

In a prepared statement, Barry writes, “I accept full responsibility for the pain I have caused my family and his.”

Her former head of security, Sgt. Robert Forrest, also retired Wednesday after announcing his plans to do so just two weeks ago on Jan. 17.

In her statement, Barry goes on to apologize to her husband Bruce, “who has stood by me in my darkest moments and remains committed to our marriage, just as I am committed to repairing the damage I have done.”

The two lost their only son, Max, this past July. The mayor was informed of his death by Sgt. Forrest, who has worked for the Metro Nashville Police Department for over 32 years and also served as the head of security for former mayors Bill Purcell and Karl Dean.

Barry apologized to the people of Nashville who elected her, saying she is disappointed in herself but asks for understanding that “I’m a human and that I made a mistake.”

Mayor Megan Barry is expected to address the public at 7 p.m. We will stream the press conference live.

Mayor Barry’s public statement reads, in full:

Today, I have acknowledged publicly that I have engaged in an extramarital affair with the former head of my security detail. I accept full responsibility for the pain I have caused my family and his. I am so sorry to my husband Bruce, who has stood by me in my darkest moments and remains committed to our marriage, just as I am committed to repairing the damage I have done. I also must apologize to the people of Nashville who elected me to serve as your mayor. I knew my actions could cause damage to my office and the ones I loved, but I did it anyway. I must hold myself to the highest standard of which the voters deserve to expect. Please know that I’m disappointed in myself but also understand that I’m a human and that I made a mistake. In 2015, I was elected to serve as Mayor of Nashville on a platform that included building more affordable housing, improving public education, and promoting better transportation options. We have made progress on these fronts – but there is more to be done. While I regret any distractions that will be caused by my actions, I remain firmly committed to working hard to serve the people of Nashville now and into the future. God will forgive me, but the people of Nashville don’t have to. In the weeks and months to come, I will work hard to earn your forgiveness and earn back your trust.

The mayor’s office also released several documents along with her statement, including texts with security detail, travel expenses, her travel schedule as well as Sgt. Forrest’s schedule, and her calendar from January 2017 until present. Below are links to each document: