Man cited for DUI after driving off I-65, crashing into Oak Hill building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested for driving under the influence after driving off Interstate 65 and crashing into an Oak Hill building.

It happened around midnight at the Old Hickory Boulevard exit off I-65.

The truck hit the side of a parking garage on the bottom level of the building.

Metro police arrested Nicholas Rice, who told officers he was driving and admitted to having three vodka drinks, according to police.

Rice was given a field sobriety test before he was arrested for driving under the influence.

Metro police told News 2 Rice refused a breathalyzer test.

A search of his truck revealed 13 small bottles of liquor, according to police.