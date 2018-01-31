Head of Mayor Megan Barry’s security detail retires

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The head of Mayor Megan Barry’s security detail has retired, according to a letter he sent to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Sgt. Robert Forrest wrote the letter on Jan. 17, saying he’s “had an outstanding career” and has “enjoyed coming to work each day.”

Forrest was the officer who informed Barry and her husband that their son, Max, had died in July 2017.

He served for the department for over 31 years. His resignation letter does not indicate his reasoning for retirement. It said, in full:

Captain Michael Alexander, I would like to inform you that I am retiring from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on January 31, 2018. I have had an outstanding career and have enjoyed coming to work each day. I plan to make the transition as smooth as possible. I truly appreciate the support given to me during my 31 plus years of service to the MNPD. Sincerely, Sergeant Robert Forrest

Forrest has worked for the Metro Police Department for over 31 years, supervising the security for Mayor Purcell, Mayor Dean, and now Mayor Barry.

He is a Nashville native who graduated from John Overton High School and continued his education at Middle Tennessee State University where he majored in Criminal Justice Administration and Psychology.

According to the city’s website, Forrest was also the supervisor of Hate Crime Investigations, the Crime Stoppers program, and security for visiting dignitaries.

Forrest has been married to his wife Penny for nearly 30 years. They have a daughter, Macy, who is an attorney in the Metro Legal Department.