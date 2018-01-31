Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee celebrates 100th anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At 100-years-old, it’s difficult to stay relevant, youthful and engaged, but that’s not the case for the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee.

The Middle Tennessee council serves 14,000 girls and it’s on pace to set a new record.

“Our numbers are continuing to grow,” said Girl Scouts CEO Agenia Clark.

The year, the nonprofit challenging girls with outdoor adventures designed to build girl power, confidence, courage and character.

“You put a girl in the outdoors and you watch the magic happen,” said Clarks.

The magic happens on 800 acres at Camp Sycamore Hills in Ashland City.

“There’s nothing like having that developmental experience of actually being on the back of a horse, or actually at the top of a zip line and letting go,” Clark said.

The equestrian program is state-of-the-art.

“We have a lot of residents in our area who are passionate about girls being able to learn more about horseback riding, and as a result of that, we have an amazing herd of horses, we have an exceptional director of the program, and we have girls who like coming out there and learning everything there is to know about the equestrian experience,” she said.

Horseback riding, rock climbing and other troop activities all depend on the sale of Girl Scout products, none more famous than Girl Scout cookies.

“How do we stay relevant for another 100 years? We have to operate at the pace that is of interest to girls and their parents. We did have to bring the cookie program into the digital age,” Clark said.

The cookies digital platform allows girls to manage their cookie business online, but while the majority of Girl Scouts still take orders the old-fashioned way with one-on-one interaction with their customers.

“We are still teaching girls those real hands-on skills of what happens when you set a goal, you meet a goal and by being involved in a program like this, you get those skills that take you through today, tomorrow and throughout your life,” Clark said.

Clark also noted that the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee has not raised the price of cookies in $10 years. She said there’s nowhere else in the country selling Girl Scout cookies for $3.50 per box.

For more information on the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee, visit their website.

Click here to read more stories from Anne Holt’s Tennessee.