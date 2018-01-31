Details released on ‘bizarre scene’ after 2 found dead in Ashland City

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office has released more details after two people, a man and woman, were found dead at an Ashland City home last week.

According to a press release, the victims were identified as first cousins John Pendleton, 60, and Mildred Jones, 67. The two began living together after Jones’ husband passed away several years ago.

The sheriff’s office says autopsies were completed on Monday, and while a cause of death has yet to be determined, no foul play is suspected.

When the two were found last Friday, the sheriff’s office says “investigators uncovered a bizarre scene.” It was reportedly apparent that Jones had been dead in her bedroom for some time before Pendleton died in the front yard.

Authorities say there was evidence that Pendleton kept her death a secret, for unknown reasons, to the extent of attempting to mask the odor of decomposition. The sheriff’s office said it was reported Jones was in poor health from a series of strokes. She was last seen by neighbors and friends before Christmas.

The press release says before his death, Pendleton was observed coming and going from his home in a car, and it’s believed he lived there for some time with his cousin’s body in the house.

The investigation is ongoing. The District Attorney’s office will be briefed at the conclusion of the investigation.