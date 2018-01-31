Burn ban in effect for Middle Tennessee counties

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – County emergency management agencies are warning residents of an increased risk of fires Wednesday across Middle Tennessee.

Strong wind gusts are expected to blow across the region, leading the National Weather Service to put out a special statement about this elevated fire danger.

Putnam County Emergency Management posted a weather statement which says outdoor burning is not allowed due to winds gusting up to 30 mph at times.

The strong winds along with low relative humidity and the recent abnormally dry conditions will lead to an increased risk of uncontrolled fires throughout Middle Tennessee today.