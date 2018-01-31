Bredesen raises $518K in short US Senate fundraising kickoff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Phil Bredesen’s campaign says he raised $518,000 during the first 24 days of his Democratic bid to replace Republican U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, who is retiring.

A campaign news release Wednesday says the former Tennessee governor raised almost $21,600 a day from his Dec. 7 campaign launch through Dec. 31.

Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn says she raised $2 million and had $4.6 million cash remaining, with $3.2 million from her House account.

Former Republican U.S. Rep. Stephen Fincher says he raised $1.45 million with $3.7 million cash left. Over $2.3 million came from his House account.

Blackburn and Fincher began their Senate bids in October.

The three announced fundraising totals ahead of Wednesday night’s reporting deadline for the last quarter of 2017. Reports weren’t immediately available Wednesday.