Body of Hendersonville woman still missing 15 years after disappearance

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities have not given up the search for a woman who went missing from her Hendersonville home in 2003.

Salena Tackett was last seen at her home on Secretariat Place in 2003. She was 25 when she went missing and her body was never located.

Tyrone Tackett reported his wife missing from their upscale home in Hendersonville on Jan. 31, 2003, just one week after the two married.

He told police his wife had left a day earlier with a large amount of money. He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2014.

Salena Tackett had two children, including a three-year-old daughter whom Tyrone fathered.

Her mother, Bonnie Brown, had long said she feared the worst happened to her daughter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.