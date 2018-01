(WATE) – Adele honored one of her heroes on social media–Tennessee’s own Dolly Parton.

The Grammy-winner posted a photo of herself dressed up as country singer.

Adele wore a blonde wig and a pink ensemble.

She wrote, “The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you! We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I’ll always love you x.”

The East Tennessee native commented on the photo saying, “And I will always love you!”