3 wanted in connection with armed robberies at South Nashville apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are trying to identify two men and a woman accused of at least three armed robberies this month at South Nashville apartment complexes.

A car was stolen from a man at gunpoint last Saturday at Brookridge Apartments on Brookridge Trail. Before that, a woman was carjacked in the parking lot of 270 Tampa Drive on Thursday.

The suspects are also believed to have been involved in an armed robbery at Nob Hills Apartments on Wallace Road on Jan. 21 when a man was robbed of his belongings. They fled that scene in a dark sedan, possibly a BMW.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.