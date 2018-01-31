3 cars burglarized in Lebanon subdivision; Suspects wanted

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lebanon police are asking for the public’s help to find car burglars who stole cash, electronics, and a gun.

It happened Sunday morning when video shows two thieves breaking into unlocked cars the Waters Hill subdivision.

The suspects were seen driving into the gated community in a newer-model four-door Nissan.

They went into an open SUV and lurk around other cars and homes.

Police say the men hit three cars in total, stealing money, an iPad, and a handgun.

One of the victims, Deanna Dodd, told News 2 she and her daughter normally lock their doors. On this night, they simply forgot, and these bad guys got her daughter’s babysitting cash and the iPad.

“We are hard-working people, and we want to take care of our things, and don’t like it when other people want to take those things,” Dodd said.

“It’s not comfortable when people are sitting outside in the dark looking inside your house, and you always assume because it is gated it’s a little bit safer, but obviously it is not gated for foot traffic, just car traffic,” she added.

The men are only described as being white, and their newer-model Nissan could be an Altima. If you recognize the car or the suspects, call Lebanon police at 615-443-2832.