2 Gives Back – Neonatal Transport Team at Vanderbilt Childrens Hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 Gives Back delivered lunch to the Neonatal Transport Team at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital Wednesday.

Each week, 2 Gives Back partners with Nissan of Cool Springs to deliver lunch to deserving men and women in our communities in middle Tennessee.

The Neonatal Transport Team is made up of almost 40 men and women with very important jobs. Each one of them is specially trained to provide

safe and specialized transport for ill and premature newborns in need of critical care.

The team transports nearly half of all the patients inside the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit from communities outside of Nashville. Last year, a team even drove eight hours one-way to Cape Girardeau, Missouri to transport a patient.

Usually, a team of three or four professionals takes these trips. Those in the unit are usually a neonatal nurse practitioner, a neonatal nurse, an emergency medical technician, and a respiratory therapist.

The transport units, which look like oversize ambulances, have enough room to seat four people up front, three in the back, and still enough room for two isolettes in case the team has to transport twins.

Isolettes look similar to incubators on top of a toolbox. These isolettes are custom built at Vanderbilt and can weigh up to 500 pounds.

The team, lead by Bryan Dejanovich, was very gracious Wednesday. He noted that most of the staff he works with have more than twenty years of experience and some even have 35+ years of experience.

You can watch Paige’s interview with Bryan below or on the WKRN Facebook Page. Another special delivery will be made next week.