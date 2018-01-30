Titans hire Matt LaFleur as offensive coordinator

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans have hired Matt LeFleur to be their offensive coordinator under new head coach Mike Vrabel.

LaFleur was the offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams. He previously interviewed with the Titans for the head coaching position.

He was with the Los Angeles Rams, who ranked first in the NFL in scoring and 10th in total offense in 2017, for one year.

“Matt brings an energy and an offensive diversity to our team. He is going to develop an offense that puts our players in position to have success. Matt has worked with some great offensive minds, helped game plan on those staffs and I am looking forward to seeing him take that next step as a play-caller,” said Vrabel.

LaFleur is a graduate of Saginaw Valley State. Before working with the Rams, he was the quarterbacks for the Atlanta Falcons, Notre Dame, Washington Redskins, and Houston Texans

The Titans also released the following details about his coaching history:

The Rams led the NFL in scoring in 2017, averaging 29.9 points per game. The Rams finished 10th in the NFL in total offense in 2017 – 8th in rushing, 10th in passing.

In his first season with the Rams, LaFleur was instrumental in the development of quarterback Jared Goff, who threw for 3,804 yards with 28 touchdowns and only nine interceptions in 2017.

Prior to joining the Rams, LaFleur served as quarterback Matt Ryan’s QBs coach for two seasons with the Falcons. Ryan was named NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 4,944 yards and 38 touchdowns for a 117.1 quarterback rating in 2016. In LaFleur’s first season with Atlanta, Ryan was also third in the NFL in completions (407), fifth in yards (4,591), and sixth in completion percentage (66.3).

In 2014, Notre Dame quarterback Everett Golson completed 256-of-427 passes (60 percent) for 3,445 yards with 29 touchdowns under LaFleur’s tutelage.

With the Redskins, LaFleur worked in Washington with QB Robert Griffin III, who became the first Redskins rookie quarterback selected to the Pro Bowl and led the team to its first NFC East title in 13 years. Under LaFleur, Griffin established Redskins rookie records in pass completions (258), passing yards (3,200), passing touchdowns (20) and rushing yards by a quarterback (815).

Also worked with Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins for two seasons in Washington.

LaFleur played quarterback at Saginaw Valley State where he guided the Cardinals to three-straight NCAA Division II playoff appearances. He first attended Western Michigan, where he played receiver before transferring.

LaFleur played briefly in the National Indoor Football League with the Omaha Beef, where he was a backup quarterback. He later signed with the Billings Outlaws.