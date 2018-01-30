StormTracker Forecast



Chilly Tuesday underway, but at least the sun won’t be blocked by clouds. Plus, snow chances linger by the end of the week.

High pressure sits on top of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky keeping the wind light and temperatures below average. Highs range in the lower 40s during the afternoon. Overnight, under a clear sky, lows drop to the 20s and 30s.

As the high pivots east, a huge spike in warmth rolls in with highs back in the 50s Wednesday to Thursday ahead of big changes.

A front slides down Thursday spreading rain all over the area. As colder air shuttles in, we could see a flip over to snow. At this time, too early to call for exact details or amounts, but something to keep in mind. What we can tell you is that the latest computer data shows less snow with each update.

