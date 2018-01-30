Several chances for snow in days ahead for Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Old Man Winter is back as we start the month of February.

Our first chance will start as plain rain late morning on Thursday as temperatures climb into the 50s. Check the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

However, as colder air works its way in, look for that rain to transition to snow at night, especially along Interstate 40 and some areas north.

Af of now, most areas are will see light snow showers, but we could see up to a coating on the Plateau.

Although the system will be gone by the Friday morning commute, there could still be slick spots as temperatures will be in the 20s, so be careful.

We have another chance for rain that turns to snow coming late in the day Saturday, and as temperatures drop at night, that rain turns to snow for some and lingers into Sunday morning.

It is too soon to talk about totals, but there could be travel impacts Saturday night and Sunday morning. Then, a clipper system may move through Sunday night into Monday, bringing scattered light snow showers and a reinforcing shot of cold air to start next week.

Danielle Breezy says blame it on the groundhog since it is his big day this Friday!

—

Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

Stay up to date with the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes.

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit those through the WKRN apps as well. Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com.