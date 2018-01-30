Predators organist plays song for Marshall County school shooting victim

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The father of one of the Marshall County High School shooting victims asked for a special favor ahead of Tuesday night’s Predators game.

Jasen Holt, father of 15-year-old Bailey, asked the organist–known as Krazy Kyle— to play “Heaven” by Warrant.

So that’s exactly what Krazy Kyle did. He opened the night with the song for Bailey and also displayed a photo of her on his pipes.

Bailey was one of two students killed while at school in Benton, Kentucky, exactly one week ago today after another student allegedly opened fire. Preston Ryan Cope, 15, also died in the shooting, and 18 other students were injured.

PHOTOS: Shooting at Kentucky high school

Click here for complete coverage of the Marshall County High School shooting.