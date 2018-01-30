POLL: How would you grade Trump’s State of the Union address?

President Donald Trump gave his first State of the Union address Tuesday night. News 2 wants to know… how would you grade it?
Vote in our poll below or click here to vote from the News 2 app. Be sure to click ‘Continue Reading’ to cast your vote.
President Donald Trump gave his first State of the Union address Tuesday night. News 2 wants to know… how would you grade it?
Vote in our poll below or click here to vote from the News 2 app. Be sure to click ‘Continue Reading’ to cast your vote.
Advertisement