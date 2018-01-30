Pets of the Week for Jan. 29, 2018

Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Panda–1-year-old–Female

Hi! My name is Panda! I am a super sweet girl that loves attention. I would love to be your best friend and give you kisses. When it’s play time I love to play, and when it’s nap time I’ll be sleeping right by your side. I am the cutest girl you’ll ever meet!

Theodore–3-years-old–Male

Hey you guys!!!! My name is Theodore and I’m a cool dog to hang out with. I am the lets run around then just chill and watch some TV type of dog. I know sit; treats are my favorite thing in the world besides playing with other dogs. So come on down and see me and some of my friends here at Metro Animal Care and Control I promise we will make your day.

Nala–4-years-old–Female

Hey, there! I’m Nala. Not to brag, but I’m pretty awesome. I’m sweeter than pie, and I have an adorable little meow when I want to say, “Pet me, please!” I’m friend to both folks and felines. Hang out with me and see why I’m a perfect pal for your home.

Tux–4-years-old–Male

Hey everyone! I’m Tux, and I’m a super handsome tuxedo cat! All I want is all your love and affection, so won’t you come down to MACC and adopt me today?

Benzino–1-year-old–Male

Greetings! I am Benzino! First of all, before we get into my biography, can we just admire my icy blue eyes? Aren’t they gorgeous? But anyways, I am a very active and energetic dog. I would love to fetch a ball for hours, or maybe go on a very long hike with you. I am also a very young dog , so I can’t wait to learn some awesome tricks from you. So what do you think? I think I am pretty awesome, and I think you will think I am awesome too. So why not take a chance on me, and come visit me today!

