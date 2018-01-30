News 2 launches new tool to track Nashville homicides in 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – 2018 is barely one month old and already there have been 10 violent homicides in Nashville.

These homicides represent grieving families torn apart and neighborhoods impacted by fear and violence.

That is why News 2 is tracking homicides in 2018. We are documenting where they happen, learning more about the victims and following the search for killers.

Each homicide is recorded on News 2’s Homicide Map. This interactive map contains information about the victims, the suspects, the investigations and the facts as we know them.

Each icon on the Homicide Map represents an investigation.

So far, all victims were shot to death.

In cases where the alleged suspect shot multiple victims, one icon is used to represent all victims in the crime. An example of this is the triple homicide from January 12 in North Nashville.

Nine of the 10 have been classified as murder (also known as criminal homicide). In the case not classified as murder, police say the shooter was acting in self-defense

There were 107 murders during all of 2017, marking a 20-year high for Nashville. One year ago on this date, there were 9, compared to 10 so far this year.

If January is any indication, the pace of deadly violence is not letting up.

You can see the Homicide Map at this link, or you can find it at the top of our CrimeTracker coverage on WKRN.com