Mae Beavers suspends campaign for governor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mae Beavers announced on social media Tuesday afternoon that she is suspending her campaign for governor.

Beavers wrote in a Facebook post she made the decision after “much deliberation.”

“After crisscrossing the state and meeting thousands of fellow Tennesseans, it was not a light decision to make because you have embraced our conservative message whole-heartedly; however, it is the right choice to make.”

Beavers also expressed her gratitude for the support she received throughout her campaign.

“Again, I can’t express enough of the sincere thankfulness that I have for you and the out-pouring of love and support as a volunteer and supporter you had for this campaign,” she said.

Beavers announced her plans to run for governor in late August.