Get ready for the rare lunar trifecta Wednesday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On the last day of January, a very rare lunar trifecta will happen.

On Wednesday morning there will be an eclipse of the moon near sunrise, just as the moon is setting.

“A blood moon, or a lunar eclipse as we call it, is when the moon enters the Earth’s shadow and it looks red from the sunlight passing through Earth’s atmosphere. A blue moon is the second full moon in one month, and then a supermoon is when we have a full moon, while the moon is closest to Earth, so it looks just a little bit bigger in our sky,” explained Derrick Rohl with the Adventure Science Center.

There hasn’t been a triple lineup like this since 1982 and the next won’t occur until 2037.

Since the moon will be setting, to see it, you will have to get up early Wednesday morning and have a clear view of the northwest horizon.

At 5:48 a.m. you will just start to see a small “bite” taken out of the moon. At 6:46 a.m. it will almost be totally eclipsed just before it sinks below the horizon and disappears completely by 6:49 am.

This lunar eclipse will be visible from the West coast to just east of the Mississippi River to near the Nashville area, but the East coast will be out of luck as the moon will set before it is eclipsed.

So what’s the difference between last August’s solar eclipse and a lunar eclipse?

“So while last August we had a total solar eclipse here in Nashville, we saw the entire sky go dark as we fell within the moon’s shadow. This is everything trading places,” explained Rohl.

