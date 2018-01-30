Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie hired by ABC News

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie delivers his final state of the state address at the Statehouse in Trenton, N.J. The former Republican governor of New Jersey on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, made his first appearance as a political contributor for ABC News. Christie was characterized on “Good Morning America” as a friend and adviser to President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Chris Christie is known for speaking his mind. Now, he’ll get paid to do it.

The former Republican governor of New Jersey on Tuesday made his first appearance as a political contributor for ABC News. Christie was characterized on “Good Morning America” as a friend and adviser to President Donald Trump.

Christie will appear during the network’s coverage of Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

Christie said Trump should use the speech to turn the page to things the American people really care about.

Christie was succeeded after eight years in office on Jan. 16 by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.