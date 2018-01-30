Family reunited with remains after 3 urns found in Murfreesboro storage unit

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The cremated remains recently found in a storage unit in Murfreesboro are now back in the hands of relatives.

The reunion comes after the manager of the storage facility reached out to News 2 for help.

A long-time family friend saw our story and tracked down a relative on Facebook. This past weekend, the reunion took place.

Huntsville, Alabama, resident Linda Kaimann always knew one day she would be reunited with her sister in another life, but never like this.

“No, not like this, not like this,” she told News 2.

For all she knew, her sister Joyce Monschien, brother-in-law Richard, and nephew Matthew’s ashes had already been scattered.

“I never knew that they hadn’t been buried, period,” Kiamann said. “I didn’t know anything about it.”

The remains were found in a unit at US Storage Centers on NW Broad Street. It was rented by Michael, a surviving son, but he fell on hard times and couldn’t pay for it anymore.

The unit went up for auction, but all that doesn’t matter now.

“This has been a shocking turn of events, but we now have them, and that’s what’s important,” Kiamann said.

Andrea Rice Knight is the family friend who saw our story and got in touch with Kiamann’s son on Facebook.

“I was just devastated that a family was just left for whatever reason. We may never know,” Knight told News 2.

This was also a 30-year reunion for Knight and Kiamann but also a sad time since Knight has lost loved ones as well.

“I’ve had loss in my life,” she explained. “I’ve buried so many family members, including my husband, and just my father a year ago.”

Angela Crawford, who owns the storage facility, also experienced the loss of her son, so this reunion became emotional for her, too.

“It’s a touchy subject; just death period is a touchy subject,” Crawford said. “I haven’t cried actually in over a year with my own son, but just the emotions and hearing all the stories, it kinda did bring back the memories and emotions with my own son.”

Crawford said she is grateful for doing her part in getting another family back together.

“Just to know she’s near her sister again, she’ll be able to say her last words to her or whatever, so it was a blessing,” she explained.

News 2 was also able to get in touch with Michael, the surviving son. He was also elated to know his parents and brother are back in the hands of family.

He is reaching out to his aunt to let her know his family’s final wishes as to where they wanted to be buried.