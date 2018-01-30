Does Governor Haslam’s opioid plan go far enough?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are more than Democrats on Tennessee’s Capitol Hill wondering if Governor Bill Haslam’s proposed plan to fight the opioid epidemic goes far enough.

There are some Republicans concerned about fewer Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents to be added than what was recommended by a opioid task force set up by House Speaker Beth Harwell.

The governor had just a few lines about his opioid plan at his State of the State speech Monday.

A week earlier, he laid out a 30 million dollar plan about prevention, treatment and law enforcement, but the minority Democrats countered before the speech with a 250 million dollar plan funded by the state’s rainy day fund.

It won’t go anywhere with the Republican supermajority, but it has generated conversation about potentially more funding than what the governor proposes.

Speaker Harwell’s opioid task force recommended 25 TBI agents to help combat street opioids and form rapid response teams. The governor proposed 10.

“I think 10 additional TBI agents will go a long way to help,” the speaker said after the governor’s speech.

When asked if her members might want more money than $30 million, the speaker responded, “They might, but we have to be fiscally responsible and that is a large investment on the part of our state.”

Representative David Hawk, who will sponsor one of two major opioid bills, expects questions.

“We are crawling before we walk, before we run,” Hawk told News 2 on Tuesday. “We have got to find out what are the proven programs where we can invest these monies and then I foresee us making sizable financial investments in the future.”

And that means the opioid epidemic spending is not a one year thing.

