Deputy reportedly stabbed by inmate at 100 Oaks clinic returns to work

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Robertson County deputy who was reportedly stabbed by an inmate with a screwdriver returned to work Tuesday.

Deputy Josh Wiley was attacked last June when he and another deputy took inmate Rodney Cole for an appointment at the 100 Oaks Vanderbilt Clinic.

PHOTOS: Inmate killed, deputy stabbed with screwdriver

Wiley suffered a leg injury that required multiple surgeries over the last several months.

Cole was ultimately shot and killed by Wiley and his partner during the attack.

MORE: Report: Inmate planned 100 Oaks attack, was not patted down properly