Crews battle massive fire at Madison apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews were called to the scene of a massive fire at a Madison apartment complex Tuesday morning.

The fire began around 5:15 a.m. at the Dupont Avenue Apartments on North Dupont Avenue.

Residents told News 2 they woke to neighbors banging on their doors telling them to get out.

The fire is spreading to neighboring units.

