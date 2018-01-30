Crews battle massive fire at Madison apartment complex

Click here to watch LIVE from the News 2 app.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews were called to the scene of a massive fire at a Madison apartment complex Tuesday morning.
The fire began around 5:15 a.m. at the Dupont Avenue Apartments on North Dupont Avenue.
Residents told News 2 they woke to neighbors banging on their doors telling them to get out.
The fire is spreading to neighboring units.
