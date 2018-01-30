Congressman Steve Cohen says he’s boycotting Trump’s State of Union address

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Congressman Steve Cohen announced Tuesday he will not attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

In a statement the Tennessee congressman said, “I’ve spent 38 years in elected public office, helping make government work and speaking out against corruption because I believe, as President John F. Kennedy believed, that politics is an honorable profession. The current president is the antithesis of that sensibility: a man who appears determined to tear government down, harm the most vulnerable, benefit the rich and destroy foundational institutions such as the Department of Justice and FBI.”

Congressman Cohen continued, “The president is unworthy of the podium, the position and the power. For that reason, I will be joining Rep. John Lewis and 10 of my colleagues in boycotting Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress tonight, instead flying home to my district to hear the last of it, and the Democratic response by Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy III.

“I believe the House of Representatives should hold hearings on whether the President should be impeached for obstruction of justice, violations of the Constitution’s emoluments clauses and for damaging the independent judiciary and free press, bulwarks against authoritarianism. That’s why I introduced H. Res. 621, the impeachment resolution, which is gaining momentum.

“The man now in the White House, best known for rash and reckless tweets and vulgar, racist dog whistles, will communicate his calumnies just as well without my attendance, and I trust my constituents – who have been harmed by this President’s policies and rhetoric — understand my action.”

President Donald Trump will address the nation at 8 p.m. local time. News 2 will air it on-air, online and on Facebook.

RELATED: Trump puts Twitter aside as he prepares for big speech