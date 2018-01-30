Clarksville police ask for help identifying sexual assault suspect

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are asking for the public’s help identifying the owner of a pickup truck involved in a reported sexual assault.

Police said the suspect followed the woman to her home in the area of Walnut Street around noon on Monday and sexually assaulted her.

The man is believed to be in his 60s. He has blue eyes, short gray hair and weighs between 185 to 200 pounds.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black ball cap, blue jeans, a black shirt, a silver or gray watch and black tennis shoes.

The truck the man was driving is possibly a 1994-2001 model Dodge Ram with a crew cab. It’s two-tone with side steps and a bed railing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Hamilton at 931-648-0656 Ext. 5535 or the Tips Line at 931-645-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.