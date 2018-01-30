CELESTIAL TREAT: Full, Blue, Blood, Supermoon all at once



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We have it all happening at once. A Full Moon, Supermoon (moon close to Earth), Blue Moon (second full moon of the month), and a Blood Moon (due to lunar eclipse).

Tonight, you will notice the moon looks slightly larger and brighter due to its closer proximity to Earth. However, the magic really happens Wednesday morning. A lunar eclipse begins to take place.

This is when the moon moves into the Earth’s shadow, or Umbra. During the transition, a red hue shows up on the moon. As out of this world as it sounds, our location and timing won’t work out completely to see this event at the peak.

Around 5:49 a.m. on Wednesday, the partial lunar eclipse begins, with totality at 7:30 a.m. Our sunrise is scheduled for 6:48 a.m. Therefore, the sun makes it too bright and the moon sets by that time on the western sky.

