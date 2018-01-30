Chicago Blackhawks beat Nashville Predators 2-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Anton Forsberg made 42 saves, and the Chicago Blackhawks stunned the Predators 2-1 in Nashville Tuesday night.

The Blackhawks came to town in last place but took a first period lead on a goal from David Kampf.

Kyle Turris scored Nashville’s only goal in the 2nd period to tie it up at 1-1. It was Turris’s 9th goal of the season.

Moments later, though, Vinnie Hinostroza beat Juuse Saros for the game winner. Saros finished the game with 29 saves for Nashville.

Roman Josi said, “Yeah, we couldn’t get enough goals. We could have started better, but after that it was a pretty fast game, back and forth, both teams had a lot of chances.”

The Predators host the LA Kings Thursday night.