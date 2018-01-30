Beloved dog dies in Madison apartment fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman lost her beloved Jack Russell terrier in a large fire at her Madison apartment.

Early Tuesday morning a fire ripped through the Dupont Avenue Apartments in Madison, destroying 24 units and leaving many people without a place to stay

Once firefighters got the fire under control, a distraught woman could be seen walking around where the fire had done the most damage. She was pointing frantically at her unit and asking them if they had seen her dog.

Firefighters then went back in to look.

The woman told News 2 she was not at the apartment during the fire, but her Jack Russell terrier was trapped inside.

Soon afterward, the woman could be seen leaving the apartment with a yellow blanket wrapped around her beloved dog.

As she left the scene, a friend who was comforting the woman told News 2 she was going to bury her dog.