Belle Meade family received unexpected package of drugs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Illegal drugs were reportedly mailed to a Nashville home, and police are now investigating.

Tom Sexton with Belle Meade police told News 2 the package was sent by a fictitious person named Jimmy Matthews on Jan. 22.

This person reportedly put a small amount of marijuana wax inside a round container in Boulder, Colorado. The container was then placed inside a tissue box and wrapped with University of Boulder chemistry notes.

The FedEx package was sent to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 25, but two days later, it arrived to a Belle Meade family’s house. The return address is an abandoned store front.

Marijuana wax is a concentrated dose of THC that can be 10 to 20 times more potent than the smoke-able plant.

“Highly potent. This is concentrated form. You don’t need a drug dog to find this. You can smell it the minute you walk in the office. That is how potent this stuff is,” said Investigator Sexton.

The wax did test positive for a high concentration of THC, police noted.

“What if a child opened it, or someone got a hold of it and didn’t know what it could do?” Sexton questioned.

The investigator says his real concern is how it arrived without any safeguards or signatures.

“This is not as dangerous as opiods or fentanyl, but it is a concentrated form of drugs and illegal. Had a child picked this up and put it in their backpack, they’d be expelled. There are so many bad things that can go wrong with this,” Sexton explained.

He continued, “And our biggest concern is that we have people shipping drugs that are somewhat legal in Colorado and shipping them everywhere in the USA. This could’ve been obtained by a child, and we have a problem with this.”

Investigator Sexton said he plans to call FedEx, and even the chemistry professor whose recitation was used as a packing material.

If anyone has any information on this case, or one like it, you are urged to call Belle Meade police at 615-297-0241.