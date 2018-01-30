2nd teen charged with attempted murder in Nashville apartment shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A second teenager has been charged in the shooting of a man earlier this month at a Donelson apartment complex.

Metro police reported 18-year-old Joshua Malone has been charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault of another teen outside the Terrace Place Apartments on Elm Hill Pike on Jan. 21.

Malone’s reported accomplice, Ty’ron Haynes, 18, was also charged in the shooting.

Metro police say Malone and Haynes are accused of firing shots at a 19-year-old man and his mother as they were pulling out of the complex’s parking lot.

The teen was shot five times, including three times in the chest. His mother was not injured.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation, police said, and efforts are ongoing to confirm the identities of the other young men reportedly involved.

Malone was booked into the Metro jail Monday. His bond was set at $150,000.