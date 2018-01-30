2 students accused of carrying guns at separate Metro schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Resource officers at separate Metro high schools arrested two students for allegedly carrying guns on school property.

According to a release, a 17-year-old was observed leaving Stratford High School Tuesday and returning around 10 a.m. Administrators stopped the sophomore after he arrived back on school property and asked whether he had any contraband.

Police said the teen admitted there was a gun in his bag. A 9 millimeter semi-automatic pistol was recovered from the bag. Police said there were nine bullets in the magazine. There was not a round in the gun’s chamber.

According to police, the teen said someone gave him the weapon, which he was carrying for protection.

Also on Tuesday, a 15-year-old was arrested at Pearl Cohn High School after he ran from a resource officer.

Surveillance video showed the freshman concealing something near the entrance of the football stadium. That item, according to police, was a loaded 9 millimeter semi-automatic pistol with eight rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber.

The teen said he bought the gun on the street and was also carrying it for protection.

Both teens were taken to juvenile detention.