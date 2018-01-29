What can you do to save money on your electric bill during winter?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With the cold temperatures over the last month, many Middle Tennesseans experienced sticker shock upon receiving their electric bill.

There are a few simple things you can do around your home to improve energy efficiency and save money, too.

Experts told News 2 that at least half of your electric bill is from your heating system.

“Your thermostat, we recommend in the wintertime, you keep it around 68 degrees,” explained Tim Suddoth with Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation. “Every degree that you turn it up or down is going to represent around three to five percent on your energy consumption. If you are leaving it at 72 degrees that could be 12 to 20 percent more on your energy bills.”

Suddoth also said weatherizing windows with a plastic film helps keep heat from escaping and the cold air coming inside. Plastic film is available at most home improvement stores.

A blind or heavy drape also helps stop cold air from transferring through the glass into the house.

Sufficient attic insulation, door sweeps under all doors and keeping your heating and cooling unit maintained is a must, too.

Cold air can also come in through electrical sockets and the lighting in your home can be up to 10 percent of your electric bill.

Experts also recommend LED lighting. A 9 watt LED bulb will put out as much light as a 60 watt bulb and with little or no heat.