VTech recalls rattles due to choking hazard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – VTech is recalling certain baby rattles due to a choking hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company is recalling its Shake and Sing Elephant rattle after receiving five reports of the ears breaking off.

No injuries have been reported.

The recalled rattle has the model number 80-184800 and has a purple elephant with yellow, and blue ears at and a black and white plastic teething ring.

The rattle is around 7 inches long and the number 1848 is on the back of it near the battery door. The rattle will sing when a button is switched on, says the CPSC.

The rattle was sold at Walmart, Kmart, Amazon and Zulily from Nov. 2015 to Nov. 2017 for around $8.

If you have the product, stop using it and contact VTech for a full refund or credit.