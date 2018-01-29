Titans hire Dean Pees as defensive coordinator

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans have hired Dean Pees to be their new defensive coordinator, according to Green Mountain High School in Lakewood, Colorado.

Yes, it’s a bizarre way to learn of one of new head coach Mike Vrabel’s most critical hires.

The school’s Athletic Director Autumn Sereno spelled it out in a letter to students and parents when she announced the school was looking for a new football coach to replace Matt Pees, Dean Pees’ son.

Sereno stated Matt Pees is leaving the school to become a defensive assistant with the Titans and to work for his father Dean Pees who was just hired as the team’s new defensive coordinator.

Vrabel and Pees do have a long and close history together. Vrabel was a linebacker for the New England Patriots for eight seasons and played under Pees for six of them. Dean Pees was the Patriots linebacker coach in 2004 and 2005 and then promoted to defensive coordinator from 2006 to 2009.

There has been no confirmation from Vrabel or the Titans.