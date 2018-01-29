TBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances of an officer-involved shooting in Murfreesboro.

It happened late Sunday morning in the 500 block of Twin Oak Drive.

The preliminary investigation indicates law enforcement agencies in Rutherford and Bedford counties were attempting to arrest Jesse Caldwell. The 23-year-old is accused in connection to several crimes over the last week, police said.

According to the TBI, after spotting a vehicle authorities suspect Caldwell stole, Murfreesboro officers pursued Caldwell to the 500 block of Twin Oak Drive.

There, an officer exited his vehicle, identified Caldwell, and shot into the vehicle.

Caldwell was not shot, but did suffer minor injuries from broken glass. No law enforcement officers were injured.

After being treated at a local hospital, Caldwell was booked into the Rutherford County jail.

The TBI is continuing its investigation. The name of the officer involved in the shooting has not been released.