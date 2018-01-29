Take 2: Southern Home and Garden Expo

If you’re looking for great ideas for your home and garden, do not miss the Southern Home and Garden Expo in Lebanon, sponsored by Wilson Bank and Trust.

The expo will feature more than 100 vendors. Admission and parking are free for the show on Friday, February 9th and Saturday, February10th.

There are $13,000 worth of giveaways and you can register at most of the booths, according to Amelia Vance, Senior Vice President and Central Region President with Wilson Bank and Trust.

Some of the giveaways include $2,500 worth of paint products, a 60-inch TV, and the first 500 visitors on Saturday can win a barbecue set or gardening kit.