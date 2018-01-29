Suspect in deadly South Carolina park shooting arrested in Middle Tennessee

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted for the murder of a teenager in a South Carolina park earlier this month has been arrested in Putnam County, Tennessee.

The Sheriff’s Office in Georgetown, South Carolina reports 19-year-old A’sharr Cox was shot and killed Jan. 21 at Oatland community public park.

Through extensive interviews and analysis of evidence, investigators said they identified 20-year-old Desmon Williams as a suspect in the killing.

Williams was located on Jan. 26 in Putnam County, Tennessee where he was taken into custody without incident.

He is awaiting extradition to South Carolina, where authorities said he faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.