SnoWAY: Is Middle Tennessee getting more snow?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Here we go again. Snow could move into Middle Tennessee by the end of the week.

Keep in mind, this is several days out and changes can occur in the forecast, but Thursday night to Friday morning is the target time for wintry weather to return. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

As up and down as the temperatures have been, a flurry of changes are coming in to begin February. Get the latest weather alerts at wkrn.com/alerts.

A front is projected to line up across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Thursday night helping to create rain. As colder air jets in from the north, a transition is possible to snow and it could accumulate early Friday morning.

Several models point in this direction and that is why we want to give you a heads up. Others show a slimmer chance for snow. Therefore, at this time, it is too tough to call for exact details, in terms of precise timing as well as potential accumulations, if any. Overall, its still winter and anything goes this time of year.

