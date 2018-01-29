Silver Alert issued for missing Antioch man

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are working to find a 63-year-old man who went missing Sunday from his Antioch home.

Andrew Liberty, who has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia, Alzheimer’s and post-traumatic stress disorder, left his home on Sunnyvale Drive on foot Sunday afternoon.

Liberty is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 215 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information on Liberty’s whereabouts is urged to call 615-862-8600 or 911.