Predators expect Forsberg back this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators are fresh off the All-Star break and ready to play their best hockey of the season.

They’ve been staying toward the top of the Central Division, even with injuries popping up throughout the entire season.

Most recently, forward Filip Forsberg has been on the injured reserve for the past few weeks, but he was a full go in Monday’s practice.

The team expects Forsberg to be back in the lineup sometime this week, and maybe as soon as Tuesday verse the Chicago Blackhawks.

“Everything has been good. The trainers have been taking care of me and I’ve been working hard. It’s kind of been like a mini training camp,” he said.

Forsberg has been the Predators most valuable offensive weapon this season. He hops back into action with 34 points, second to P.K. Subban. Forsberg leads the team with 15 goals.

“We’ve played well when Ellis was hurt and now when I’ve been hurt it just shows how good of a team we are,” added Forsberg.

The Predators will have a busy week at home with games against the Chicago Blackhawks (Tues), LA Kings (Thurs), and the New York Rangers (Fri).