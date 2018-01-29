Police release new photo in hopes of finding missing Franklin teen

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police have released a new age-progressed photo of a girl who remains missing after she was reportedly abducted by her mother in 2004.

Police said Jocelyn Turcios was taken by her mother, Sandra Gutierrez, from Franklin on Oct. 15, 2004 when she was just 4-years-old.

A felony warrant was issued for Gutierrez, now 41, months later on Feb. 5, 2005.

Police said the mother and daughter could still be in the area or they may have traveled to Mexico.

Jocelyn, now 16, may be using the last name Gutierrez.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call police at 615-794-4000 or 1-800-THE-LOST.